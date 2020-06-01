World

Putin supports dialogue on Trump G7 invite

By AAP Newswire

Vladimir Putin - AAP

1 of 1

The Kremlin says it needs more details before responding to US President Donald Trump's proposal to invite Russia to attend a Group of Seven nations summit, but that President Vladimir Putin supports dialogue on the issue.

Trump on Saturday said he would postpone a G7 summit he had hoped to hold next month until September or later and expand the list of invitees to include Australia, Russia, South Korea and India.

"President Putin is a supporter of dialogue in all directions but, in this case, in order to respond to such initiatives, we need to receive more information, which we unfortunately do not have," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We don't know the details of this proposal yet; we don't know if it is official," he said, adding Moscow needed to know what might be on the agenda of the proposed meeting and its format, before responding.

Russia was expelled from what was then the G8 in 2014 when Barack Obama was US president, after Moscow annexed the Crimea region from Ukraine. Russia still holds the territory, and various G7 governments have rebuffed previous calls from Trump to readmit Moscow.

Peskov said other formats such as the G20 gave Russia a platform to discuss international issues with other countries.

"There are very comfortable and effective mechanisms for all participants for international dialogue, such as the G20, which allows the world's leading economies to discuss the most-pressing problems," he said.

Some Russian analysts believe Moscow should regard Trump's potential invitation with scepticism.

"Trump's intention to invite Putin as a guest of the #G7 makes no sense for Russia. All blame, no gain is what it'll get. This chapter should remain closed," Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center and a former colonel in the Russian army, wrote on Sunday on Twitter.

Latest articles

News

Vaughan St carparks removed to increase pedestrian safety

Four parking bays on Vaughan St, Shepparton, will be removed today by Greater Shepparton City Council. It is intended to improve sight safety distances for pedestrians and vehicles at the zebra corssing near Kmart and Finer Fruit along the busy...

James Bennett
News

Mt Buller: So many reasons to smile | Gallery

The official start of the 2020 ski season at Mt Buller is less than four weeks away but an early cold snap across south-east Australia last month saw snow settle at resorts from Perisher to Lake Mountain. With the recent easing of restrictions, News...

Shepparton News
News

Aquamoves set to remain closed to public despite easing of restrictions

Swimmers and gym goers will have to wait a little longer to use Aquamoves, despite the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions across Victoria tomorrow. The state government announced a raft of restrictions would be eased on June 1, which has allowed...

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

World

Trump hits out at Twitter over fact checks

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order after threatening to shut down social media platforms after fact-check labels were placed on his tweets.

AAP Newswire
World

Mass riots erupt in at least 20 US cities

Violent protests have rocked the United States after the death of a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck.

AAP Newswire
World

Coronavirus losing potency: Italian doctor

An Italian doctor thinks the coronavirus is weakening, saying “it is clear that today the COVID-19 disease is different”.

AAP Newswire