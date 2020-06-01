World

South African Airways rescue plan underway

By AAP Newswire

A rescue plan for South African Airways is being finalised. - AAP

1 of 1

The South African government has agreed to fund a restructuring of South African Airways (SAA), if a business rescue plan for the struggling state-owned airline is adopted, a copy of the draft plan shows.

SAA entered business rescue - a local form of bankruptcy protection - in December, after which administrators took over the running of the airline and have been working on a plan to save the business.

The draft plan said the government had agreed to make a working capital injection, which the administrators estimated at not less than 2 billion rand ($A170.5 million), fund employee layoffs, which could cost up to 2 billion rand, and make an allocation of at least 600 million rand towards the repayment of general concurrent creditors.

A spokeswoman for the administrators confirmed the draft plan was genuine.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Director returns to NZ for Avatar sequels

Director James Cameron and producer Jon Landau have arrived in New Zealand to resume filming the next Avatar movies that were postponed due to the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Renowned ephemeral artist Christo dies

The artist Christo, who installed more than 7500 gates in New York’s Central Park and wrapped a section of Sydney’s Little Bay coastline in fabric, has died.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Cast re-enact Lord of the Rings on Zoom

Lord of the Rings actors have re-enacted key scenes from the hit fantasy film series over Zoom to raise money for a children’s charity.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Trump hits out at Twitter over fact checks

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order after threatening to shut down social media platforms after fact-check labels were placed on his tweets.

AAP Newswire
World

Mass riots erupt in at least 20 US cities

Violent protests have rocked the United States after the death of a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck.

AAP Newswire
World

China passes Hong Kong security bill

Amid Western fears over Hong Kong’s special autonomy and freedoms, China’s parliament has passed controversial national security legislation for the territory.

AAP Newswire