World

Coronavirus losing potency: Italian doctor

By AAP Newswire

Coronavirus electron microscope image - AAP

1 of 1

The coronavirus is losing its potency and has become much less lethal, a senior Italian doctor says.

"In reality, the virus clinically no longer exists in Italy," said Alberto Zangrillo, the head of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan in the northern region of Lombardy, which has borne the brunt of Italy's coronavirus contagion.

"The swabs that were performed over the last 10 days showed a viral load in quantitative terms that was absolutely infinitesimal compared to the ones carried out a month or two months ago," he told RAI television.

Italy has the third highest death toll in the world from COVID-19, with 33,415 people dying since the outbreak came to light on February 21.

It has the sixth highest global tally of cases at 233,019.

However new infections and fatalities have fallen steadily in May and the country is unwinding some of the most rigid lockdown restrictions introduced anywhere on the continent.

Zangrillo said some experts were too alarmist about the prospect of a second wave of infections and politicians needed to take into account the new reality.

"We've got to get back to being a normal country," he said. "Someone has to take responsibility for terrorising the country."

The government urged caution, saying it was far too soon to claim victory.

"Pending scientific evidence to support the thesis that the virus has disappeared... I would invite those who say they are sure of it not to confuse Italians," Sandra Zampa, an undersecretary at the health ministry, said in a statement.

"We should instead invite Italians to maintain the maximum caution, maintain physical distancing, avoid large groups, to frequently wash their hands and to wear masks."

A second doctor from northern Italy told the ANSA news agency that he was also seeing the coronavirus weaken.

"The strength the virus had two months ago is not the same strength it has today," said Matteo Bassetti, head of the infectious diseases clinic at the San Martino hospital in the city of Genoa.

"It is clear that today the COVID-19 disease is different."

Latest articles

Soccer

La Liga unveils fixtures as restart looms

Barcelona will take on Real Mallorca on June 13 while Real Madrid will play Eibar the following day when Spain’s La Liga season resumes.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

English Championship to resume on June 20

England’s Championship will resume play on June 20 after clubs agreed to a date following a three-month hiatus due to coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Sancho leads ‘Floyd’ tributes in Germany

England’s Jadon Sancho, France’s Marcus Thuram, US footballer Weston McKennie have protested for George Flloyd in the German Bundesliga.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Trump hits out at Twitter over fact checks

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order after threatening to shut down social media platforms after fact-check labels were placed on his tweets.

AAP Newswire
World

Mass riots erupt in at least 20 US cities

Violent protests have rocked the United States after the death of a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck.

AAP Newswire
World

China passes Hong Kong security bill

Amid Western fears over Hong Kong’s special autonomy and freedoms, China’s parliament has passed controversial national security legislation for the territory.

AAP Newswire