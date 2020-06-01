World

Australia govt issues warning on US travel

By AAP Newswire

Protester launches a teargas canister back at Minnesota police - AAP

1 of 1

Australians in the US have been warned to avoid large gatherings and follow the advice of American authorities after violent protests, looting and arson erupted coast-to-coast in response to the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

The mass deployment of police and National Guard troops and curfews in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Philadelphia and other major cities failed to halt lawlessness.

"There are protests taking place in a number of US cities and some have announced curfews," the Australian government's Smartraveller travel advice site warned.

"Some protests have turned violent.

"Avoid large gatherings.

"Follow the advice of local authorities and monitor local media."

The unrest began in Minneapolis after Mr Floyd died on Monday during an arrest on a city street and the four police officers involved were not immediately charged.

Video shot by bystanders showed Mr Floyd handcuffed, face down on the road and one officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes.

Mr Floyd could be heard pleading with officers he could not breathe.

Chauvin was arrested and charged on Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, but peaceful and violent rallies continued.

Police used tear gas and fired rubber bullets in some cities, but with authorities stretched looters and arsonists ran amok.

TV stations broadcast live as looters broke into shopping malls, high-end sneaker stores and other businesses and carried out goods.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton woman shares life in the Big Apple

Each day as Liana Oster walks to work she passes the grim reality of the COVID-19 pandemic. Enticed by the bright lights of New York City, the former Shepparton woman moved to the Big Apple three-and-a-half years ago. Now, the temporary morgues...

Jessica Ball
News

When Harry met Sally ... a perfect friendship was made

When Harry (a spaniel) met Sally (a kelpie-Jack Russell cross) ... they became the best of friends.

Madi Chwasta
News

Mooroopna film and theatre technician’s big-time work takes a back seat to the small stuff thanks to COVID-19

She’s even created a monster for a Guy Sebastian music video — Let Me Drink

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

World

Trump hits out at Twitter over fact checks

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order after threatening to shut down social media platforms after fact-check labels were placed on his tweets.

AAP Newswire
World

Mass riots erupt in at least 20 US cities

Violent protests have rocked the United States after the death of a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck.

AAP Newswire
World

China passes Hong Kong security bill

Amid Western fears over Hong Kong’s special autonomy and freedoms, China’s parliament has passed controversial national security legislation for the territory.

AAP Newswire