Italy records 355 virus cases, 75 deaths

Italy has registered 355 new coronavirus cases and 75 deaths, some of the lowest such numbers since the country's lockdown against the pandemic began in early March.

Italy now totals 233,019 known cases of COVID-19 and 33,415 deaths.

But health experts say many people with no or mild symptoms likely didn't get tested and note that many died in residences for the elderly or in their own homes also without being tested for the virus.

The latest figures from the health ministry come three days before Italy lifts a lockdown rule against travel for tourism between Italian regions and from most European countries.

This prospect has made some governors nervous in regions which have been relatively less hard hit in the pandemic.

Sicily governo Nello Musemeci told the Corriere della Sera daily that if holiday-makers come from places like northern Lombardy, Italy's most stricken region, they should be prepared to indicate "day-by-day" whereabouts so they can be traced while visiting the Mediterranean island in case of infection.

For 10 days straight, Lombardy has been the only region in the country with daily increases of cases in the three digits, registering 210 confirmed infections in patients in the 24-hour period ending on Sunday.