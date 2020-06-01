World

Outrage simmers after US night of violence

By AAP Newswire

Woman holds a sign in downtown Minneapolis - AAP

Another night of outrage has left stores looted and cars smouldering in many US cities as curfews failed to quell violence that replaced peaceful daytime demonstrations over the death of a black man seen on video gasping for breath as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

In Salt Lake City on Sunday, a man aimed a bow and arrow at protesters and was attacked by the crowd. Fires burned in the streets of Los Angeles. Protesters ripped apart a US flag in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas in many cities.

In New York City, police arrested about 350 people overnight and 30 officers suffered minor injuries.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said police conduct was being investigated, including widely shared videos showing a police sports utility vehicle in Brooklyn lurching forward into a crowd of protesters who were pelting the car with debris.

De Blasio said he had not seen another video showing an officer pulling down the mask of a black protester who had his hands in the air, then spraying a substance in his face.

The sight of protesters flooding streets fuelled a sense of crisis in the country after weeks of lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in millions being thrown out of work and has disproportionately affected minority communities.

The closely packed crowds and many demonstrators not wearing masks sparked fears of a resurgence of COVID-19, which has killed more than 100,000 people in the US.

Violence spread overnight despite curfews in several major cities rocked by civil unrest in recent days, including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Denver, Cincinnati, Portland, Oregon, and Louisville, Kentucky.

Protests also flared in Dallas, Chicago, Seattle, Salt Lake City and Cleveland.

The clashes marked the fifth night of arson, looting and vandalism in parts of Minneapolis, the state's largest city, and its adjacent capital, St Paul.

The state's governor said on Saturday that he was activating the full Minnesota National Guard for the first time since World War II.

About 170 stores have been looted and some burned to the ground in St Paul, its mayor said on Sunday.

"We are seeing in St. Paul and obviously around the country this level of rage and anger that frankly is legitimate, as we see this horrific video of George Floyd being just suffocated to death," Mayor Melvin Carter told CNN.

"Unfortunately, it's being expressed right now, over the past week, in ways that are destructive and unacceptable."

While covering the protests in Minneapolis, two members of a Reuters TV crew were hit by rubber bullets and injured on Saturday night.

The administration of President Donald Trump will not federalise and take control of the National Guard for now, national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on Sunday.

The arrest on murder charges on Friday of Derek Chauvin, the police officer seen kneelling on Floyd's neck, has failed to satisfy protesters. Three officers who stood by as Floyd died have yet to be charged.

