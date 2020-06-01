World

Abu Dhabi announces 1 week entry-exit ban

By AAP Newswire

Pedestrian in Abu Dhabi - AAP

1 of 1

Abu Dhabi, the largest member of the United Arab Emirates federation, has announced a one-week ban on traffic to and between its main cities starting on June 2, the local government media office says.

The restrictions, which aim to check the spread of the coronavirus, include a ban on entering and exiting the emirate of Abu Dhabi as a whole, it said on Twitter.

The city of Abu Dhabi is also the capital of the seven-member federation.

The other cities of the oil-rich emirate of Abu Dhabi mentioned by the announcement are Al-Ain and Al-Dhafra.

Movement within these cities is allowed as long as a night curfew, already in force, is observed.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton woman shares life in the Big Apple

Each day as Liana Oster walks to work she passes the grim reality of the COVID-19 pandemic. Enticed by the bright lights of New York City, the former Shepparton woman moved to the Big Apple three-and-a-half years ago. Now, the temporary morgues...

Jessica Ball
News

When Harry met Sally ... a perfect friendship was made

When Harry (a spaniel) met Sally (a kelpie-Jack Russell cross) ... they became the best of friends.

Madi Chwasta
News

Mooroopna film and theatre technician’s big-time work takes a back seat to the small stuff thanks to COVID-19

She’s even created a monster for a Guy Sebastian music video — Let Me Drink

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

World

Trump hits out at Twitter over fact checks

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order after threatening to shut down social media platforms after fact-check labels were placed on his tweets.

AAP Newswire
World

Mass riots erupt in at least 20 US cities

Violent protests have rocked the United States after the death of a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck.

AAP Newswire
World

China passes Hong Kong security bill

Amid Western fears over Hong Kong’s special autonomy and freedoms, China’s parliament has passed controversial national security legislation for the territory.

AAP Newswire