World

State of emergency in Nashville

By AAP Newswire

Tear gas is sprayed outside the Metro Courthouse in Nashville - AAP

1 of 1

The mayor of Nashville has declared a state of emergency in the Tennessee capital city after protesters set the Metro Courthouse on fire.

"This afternoon's rally for George Floyd and racial justice was peaceful. I attended and listened," Nashville Mayor John Cooper said on Saturday before announcing he declared a state of civil emergency.

"We cannot let today's message of reform descend into further violence. If you mean our city harm, go home."

State governor Bill Lee said he authorised the National Guard "to mobilise in response to protests that have now taken a violent, unlawful turn in Nashville" at the request of the mayor.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said they deployed gas at the courthouse "to protect the building after protesters set it on fire" before a curfew was set to start at 10pm on Saturday.

Latest articles

Sport

Behind the Play: Lisa Davidson

In the coming months, the Riverine Herald will tell the stories of the twin towns’ most prominent sporting people in a new series, Behind the Play. The stories will be told in print and in video as we aim to delve into the sporting world of...

Brayden May
Sport

Golf Report | May 29

GV Veterans The Goulburn Valley Veterans Golf Association, at this time, is unable to resume the 2020 syllabus under the revised emergency health restrictions announced on May 11. Although golf clubs have been able to make adjustments to resume play...

Riverine Herald
Sport

Bowls set to get back on a roll

AFTER an extended layoff, the bowling greens of Echuca-Moama are once again coming to life, though not in full competition. Moama Bowling Club has announced it is taking steps towards allowing players to return to play. In an email on Monday, the...

Andrew Johnston

MOST POPULAR

World

Trump hits out at Twitter over fact checks

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order after threatening to shut down social media platforms after fact-check labels were placed on his tweets.

AAP Newswire
World

Mass riots erupt in at least 20 US cities

Violent protests have rocked the United States after the death of a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck.

AAP Newswire
World

China passes Hong Kong security bill

Amid Western fears over Hong Kong’s special autonomy and freedoms, China’s parliament has passed controversial national security legislation for the territory.

AAP Newswire