Trump wants to invite Australia to G7

Trump wants to invite Australia to G7By AAP Newswire
US President Donald Trump wants to invite Australia to the Group of 7 nations' meeting later this year.
Speaking to reporters on Air Force One during his return to Washington from Cape Canaveral, Trump said he wanted to invite Australia, Russia, South Korea and India to the meeting, and that the G7 in its current format is a "very outdated group of countries".
He said he would postpone the G7 nations' meeting from June until possibly September.
The G7 members are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.
The leaders of the world's major economies were slated to meet at the US predident's retreat Camp David in the US om June 10-12 but the coronavirus outbreak hobbled those plans with the meeting changed to be conducted by video conference.