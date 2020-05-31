World

Trump wants to invite Australia to G7

By AAP Newswire

US President Donald Trump, Australian PM Scott Morrison - AAP

1 of 1

US President Donald Trump wants to invite Australia to the Group of 7 nations' meeting later this year.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One during his return to Washington from Cape Canaveral, Trump said he wanted to invite Australia, Russia, South Korea and India to the meeting, and that the G7 in its current format is a "very outdated group of countries".

He said he would postpone the G7 nations' meeting from June until possibly September.

The G7 members are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The leaders of the world's major economies were slated to meet at the US predident's retreat Camp David in the US om June 10-12 but the coronavirus outbreak hobbled those plans with the meeting changed to be conducted by video conference.

Latest articles

News

Dig deep for FoodShare fundraiser at home

Orders are now being taken for Shepparton FoodShare’s revamped Make A Meal Of June annual fundraiser. Last year’s FoodShare fundraiser at The Woolshed, Emerald Bank, raised a record $100 000 with donations from businesses, individuals...

John Lewis
News

“Disengaged” GSSC students sent to off-site campus

Twenty “disengaged” Greater Shepparton Secondary College students will be sent to an campus at Invergordon separate from the state-of-the-art facility at Shepparton. But executive principal Genevieve Simson insists the Rural Annex, to be managed...

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton woman shares life in the Big Apple

Each day as Liana Oster walks to work she passes the grim reality of the COVID-19 pandemic. Enticed by the bright lights of New York City, the former Shepparton woman moved to the Big Apple three-and-a-half years ago. Now, the temporary morgues...

Jessica Ball

MOST POPULAR

World

Trump hits out at Twitter over fact checks

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order after threatening to shut down social media platforms after fact-check labels were placed on his tweets.

AAP Newswire
World

China passes Hong Kong security bill

Amid Western fears over Hong Kong’s special autonomy and freedoms, China’s parliament has passed controversial national security legislation for the territory.

AAP Newswire
World

Spain revises down coronavirus death toll

Spanish health officials have revised down the total number of coronavirus cases and fatalities in the country.

AAP Newswire