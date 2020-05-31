World

Launch provides Trump moment of relish

By AAP Newswire

US President Donald Trump at the Kennedy Space Centre - AAP

1 of 1

President Donald Trump has celebrated the first launch of American astronauts from US soil in nearly a decade, marvelling at the power of the rocket ship and the danger faced by its passengers as they soared into the stratosphere and provided a moment of triumph as the country raged and mourned.

The successful launch provided the president a moment to relish during what has been a difficult week with protests breaking out in several American cities over the death of a black man, George Floyd, while he was in police custody, and the country's death toll from the coronavirus surpassing 100,000.

"That was a beautiful sight to see and I hope you all enjoyed it," Trump said shortly after the rocket ship designed and built by Elon Musk's SpaceX company lifted off on Saturday for a trip to the International Space Station.

For Trump, the second time was the charm. He also flew to the Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday before the launch was postponed at the last minute because of bad weather.

"When you hear that sound and you hear all of that roar, you can imagine how dangerous it is," Trump said. "When you feel the shake - and we're very far away - but when you feel the shake over here, it's pretty amazing. Beautiful sight. A beautiful ship, too."

Asked why he felt it was important to be in Florida for the launch, given all that is going on in the country, Trump said the launch was a "great inspiration" for the country.

"We suffered something that was terrible, it should have never happened. And that's one of the reasons I wanted to be here today. I thought it was so important to be here today," Trump said. "And I think any one of you would say, that was an inspiration to see what we just saw."

Trump visited the launch control center to congratulate those involved and spoke with Musk, who wore a shirt emblazoned with the launch's logo. Under Trump, NASA has provided companies with research and development funds to help build their own spacecraft. Ultimately, NASA hopes to rely in part on its commercial partners as it works to send astronauts back to the moon in the next few years, and on to Mars in the 2030s.

Latest articles

News

Body found believed to be missing Shepparton man Simranjeet Bhullar

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner after a body was located on a rural property in Katamatite.

Liz Mellino
News

Write a letter to become a part of Australia’s history

Would you like to be a part of Australia’s history? District residents are being called on to capture this historic moment in time by writing a letter about their experience of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morgan Dyer
News

Jack and Simone Tynan have fought fires for Boosey Creek Fire Brigade for nearly 30 years

Jack and Simone Tynan are celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary this year and have volunteered with the Boosey Creek Fore Brigade for nearly that long. And they have a rule when fighting fires, for the sake of their three children - don’t be in...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

World

Trump hits out at Twitter over fact checks

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order after threatening to shut down social media platforms after fact-check labels were placed on his tweets.

AAP Newswire
World

China passes Hong Kong security bill

Amid Western fears over Hong Kong’s special autonomy and freedoms, China’s parliament has passed controversial national security legislation for the territory.

AAP Newswire
World

Spain revises down coronavirus death toll

Spanish health officials have revised down the total number of coronavirus cases and fatalities in the country.

AAP Newswire