US astronauts ready for new launch bid

By AAP Newswire

SpaceX Falcon 9 sits on Launch Pad 39-A in Florida - AAP

US astronauts have boarded a rocket set to take off for the International Space Station, even though weather conditions may postpone the launch a second time.

NASA astronauts Doug Hurly and Bob Behnken are planned to blast off from the Falcon 9 rocket at 3.22pm (0522 AEST), built by Elon Musk's private space flight company SpaceX.

There is a 50-per-cent chance that volatile weather conditions, including thick clouds and thunderstorms, may postpone the launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

