World

UK at ‘dangerous moment’ in pandemic

By AAP Newswire

People enjoy the sunshine on the beach at Southend-On-Sea in Essex - AAP

1 of 1

Britain is at a very dangerous moment as it starts to ease some of its lockdown measures, England's deputy chief medical officer says, warning that people would need to follow the guidelines and not "tear the pants out of it".

Jonathan Van-Tam told the daily briefing on Saturday that people have got to be "sensible and proportionate with the freedom that we absolutely want to give to people because we need to see loved ones".

He said the public needed "to actually follow the guidance, don't tear the pants out of it and don't go further than the guidance actually says".

The United Kingdom death toll from people who have tested positive for COVID-19 has risen by 215 to 38,376, the government said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office has said cautious steps, which allow for up to six people to meet outside their homes in England and the resumption of some school classes, will ease the burden of lockdown while keeping the virus' reproduction rate down.

Latest articles

World

US astronauts ready for new launch bid

Elon Musk’s company SpaceX will make a second attempt at launching two NASA astronauts into orbit from Florida.

AAP Newswire
World

UK at ‘dangerous moment’ in pandemic

The British public has been warned not to “go further than the guidance actually says” as the government eases some coronavirus restrictions.

AAP Newswire
World

Belgian prince ill after ‘illegal’ party

Prince Joachim, ninth in line to the Belgian throne, has tested positive for the coronavirus after reports he was at a party in Spain that broke lockdown rules.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Trump hits out at Twitter over fact checks

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order after threatening to shut down social media platforms after fact-check labels were placed on his tweets.

AAP Newswire
World

China passes Hong Kong security bill

Amid Western fears over Hong Kong’s special autonomy and freedoms, China’s parliament has passed controversial national security legislation for the territory.

AAP Newswire
World

Spain revises down coronavirus death toll

Spanish health officials have revised down the total number of coronavirus cases and fatalities in the country.

AAP Newswire