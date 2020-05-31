World

Unarmed Palestinian shot dead in Israel

By AAP Newswire

Rana, mother of Iyad Halak, holds his photo - AAP

Israeli police have shot dead an unarmed Palestinian in the Old City of Jerusalem, who did not heed their calls to stop for questioning, an Israeli police statement says.

The East Jerusalem resident who was in his 30s had special needs, Palestine TV reported.

Border police began chasing the man on foot and opened fire, thinking that an object he was carrying was a gun, but it turned out he was carrying his mobile phone, Israel Army Radio reported.

It added that one of two border policemen involved in the pursuit continued shooting, even when the other told him to halt fire.

Police opened an investigation into the incident.

The man's family was questioned at their East Jerusalem home after the shooting.

Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said "the death of a young man with special needs is heartbreaking. All of Israel should lower its head" in shame.

"This is not our way," he tweeted.

On Friday, Israeli soldiers shot a Palestinian who tried to drive a car into a group of Israeli soldiers near Halamish in the West Bank, the Israeli army said.

The man was "neutralised," the army said, adding that the soldiers were not hurt.

Palestinians have repeatedly attacked Israeli security forces and civilians in the West Bank.

