US officer ‘ignored fellow cop’s concerns’

By AAP Newswire

Demonstrators protest in Atlanta. - AAP

A white Minneapolis police officer who has been charged with murder for kneeling on George Floyd's neck as he pleaded for air is accused of ignoring another officer who was worried that the handcuffed black man should be rolled onto his side.

Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged on Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The criminal complaint also said that an autopsy revealed nothing to support strangulation.

It said the medical examiner concluded that the combined effects of being restrained, potential intoxicants in Floyd's system and his underlying health issues likely contributed to his death.

The complaint said Floyd was struggling with officers who tried to put him in a squad car and at one point he went to the ground face down.

The complaint said one officer held Floyd's back and another held his legs, while Chauvin put his knee on Floyd's head and neck area.

When one officer said he was getting worried and asked if Floyd should be rolled onto his side, Chauvin said no.

In all, Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

The complaint said that included nearly three minutes after Floyd stopped moving and talking.

