US 'terminating' relationship with WHO

By AAP Newswire

Donald Trump - AAP

President Donald Trump says the United States is "terminating" its relationship with the World Health Organisation.

Trump accused the UN agency of failing to enact reforms in the face of US concerns over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and that it put too much faith in information from China.

"Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will today be terminating our relationship with the World Health Organisation and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs," Trump told a press conference at the White House on Friday

"China's cover-up of the Wuhan virus allowed the disease to spread all over the world," Trump said.

Trump said last month the US was suspending funding to the WHO pending a review of the organisation.

