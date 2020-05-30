Fired Samsung worker ends tower protest

5370537724001

A former Samsung employee who spent nearly a year protesting his firing by living atop a 25-metre traffic camera tower in South Korea's capital has been helped back down after the business giant apologised over his plight.

Kim Yong-hee, 60, waved a banner with a Samsung logo and a protest slogan while a rescue worker on a fire truck ladder escorted him down from his perch along a street near a Samsung Electronics office in Seoul.