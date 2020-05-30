US governor apologises for CNN crew arrest

5370537724001

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has called for an end to the violent protests that have rocked Minneapolis following the death of an unarmed black man in police custody and said he expected "swift" justice for the police officers involved.

Walz also promised a reckoning with the racial inequities behind the unrest, but said that first the state's National Guard would work to restore order following three nights of arson, looting and vandalism in Minneapolis.