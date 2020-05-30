World

US governor apologises for CNN crew arrest

By AAP Newswire

Tim Walz - AAP

1 of 1

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has called for an end to the violent protests that have rocked Minneapolis following the death of an unarmed black man in police custody and said he expected "swift" justice for the police officers involved.

Walz also promised a reckoning with the racial inequities behind the unrest, but said that first the state's National Guard would work to restore order following three nights of arson, looting and vandalism in Minneapolis.

The protests were sparked by outrage over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was filmed crying out for help as a white police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee to his neck. Floyd, 46, died on Monday.

"We have to restore order to our society before we can start addressing the issue," Walz told a briefing, referring to decades of racial divide across the United States. "We cannot have the looting and recklessness that went on."

Walz also apologised for the arrest of a CNN reporter and his crew who were led off in handcuffs while reporting live on television early on Friday close to a police precinct that was burned overnight.

"This is a very public apology to that team," Walz said.

Officers gave no explanation as they escorted CNN reporter Omar Jimenez, a producer and a camera operator away.

The crew had just shown a protester being taken into custody when about half a dozen police officers in gas masks surrounded Jimenez.

They were released about an hour after being arrested.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Translator aims for hat-trick at Caulfield

A gelding operation has brought out the best in Translator who will be aiming for three straight wins when he lines up at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Cup start next step for promising Bottega

Improving three-year-old Bottega will bid to continue is rise through the ranks when he takes on a field of seasoned horses in the Lord Mayors Cup at Rosehill.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Fred Best pattern a puzzle for Schweida

Trainer Kelly Schweida is confused by the likely race pattern of the Fred Best Classic after The Odyssey., a possible leader, drew an outside barrier.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Trump hits out at Twitter over fact checks

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order after threatening to shut down social media platforms after fact-check labels were placed on his tweets.

AAP Newswire
World

Amphan death toll hits 100 amid protests

Officials in India and Bangladesh say cyclone Amphan destroyed more than a million houses, mostly thatched homes.

AAP Newswire
World

Spain revises down coronavirus death toll

Spanish health officials have revised down the total number of coronavirus cases and fatalities in the country.

AAP Newswire