World

Austria to phase out face masks in June

By AAP Newswire

Sebastian Kurz - AAP

1 of 1

Austria will no longer require shoppers to wear face masks and scrap a limit of four adults at a table in bars and restaurants, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz says amid a loosening of the country's coronavirus restrictions.

Austria introduced a lockdown early in its outbreak and had far fewer deaths per capita than many of its neighbours.

It was one of the first countries in Europe able to loosen restrictions, beginning on April 14.

Shops, restaurants, bars, schools and hotels have all since reopened.

Authorities have required people to wear masks or alternative cloth face coverings in shops and on public transport, a move aimed at preventing the wearer from infecting others.

"Face masks will no longer be compulsory in shops or in school," Kurz told a news conference, saying the changes would take effect on June 15.

Masks will continue to be compulsory on public transport, in health facilities including pharmacies and at service providers where social distancing cannot be ensured, such as at hairdressers, he added.

A limit allowing bars and restaurants to seat no more than four adults at a table will be lifted, and a mandatory closing time of 11pm will be extended for two more hours.

"We are happy that we can make these adjustments because it means easing restrictions. But I am honest enough to add today that if the situation worsens it will be necessary to reintroduce measures regionally," Kurz said.

Austria has had 16,575 confirmed coronavirus cases and 668 deaths so far.

Latest articles

World

Austria to phase out face masks in June

People in Austria will no longer have to wear face masks in schools, shops and tourism venues from mid-June as regulations are relaxed.

AAP Newswire
World

France May mortality rate below 2019 level

French data indicates mortality rates between May 1 and 18 were 6.0 per cent lower than in 2019 and 1.0 per cent below that period in 2018.

AAP Newswire
World

US, UK aim to raise Hong Kong at UN

Britain’s UN mission says it and the US will try to raise the situation in Hong Kong at a behind closed-doors UN Security Council meeting.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Trump hits out at Twitter over fact checks

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order after threatening to shut down social media platforms after fact-check labels were placed on his tweets.

AAP Newswire
World

Amphan death toll hits 100 amid protests

Officials in India and Bangladesh say cyclone Amphan destroyed more than a million houses, mostly thatched homes.

AAP Newswire
World

Spain revises down coronavirus death toll

Spanish health officials have revised down the total number of coronavirus cases and fatalities in the country.

AAP Newswire