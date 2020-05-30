World

US, UK aim to raise Hong Kong at UN

By AAP Newswire

China's National People's Congress - AAP

1 of 1

The United States and Britain plan to informally raise at the United Nations Security Council China's plan to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong, diplomats say.

China's parliament approved a decision on Thursday to move forward with the legislation that democracy activists, diplomats and some in the business world fear will jeopardise Hong Kong's semi-autonomous status and its role as a global financial hub.

Britain's UN mission confirmed that Britain and the United States had notified the 15-member Security Council that they would raise the situation in Hong Kong on Friday behind closed-doors under "any other business".

The move comes after China, backed by Russia, opposed a US call on Wednesday for a formal open council meeting on Hong Kong, arguing that it was an internal matter and not an issue of international peace and security.

The Security Council has been meeting virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest articles

World

Austria to phase out face masks in June

People in Austria will no longer have to wear face masks in schools, shops and tourism venues from mid-June as regulations are relaxed.

AAP Newswire
World

France May mortality rate below 2019 level

French data indicates mortality rates between May 1 and 18 were 6.0 per cent lower than in 2019 and 1.0 per cent below that period in 2018.

AAP Newswire
World

US, UK aim to raise Hong Kong at UN

Britain’s UN mission says it and the US will try to raise the situation in Hong Kong at a behind closed-doors UN Security Council meeting.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Trump hits out at Twitter over fact checks

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order after threatening to shut down social media platforms after fact-check labels were placed on his tweets.

AAP Newswire
World

Amphan death toll hits 100 amid protests

Officials in India and Bangladesh say cyclone Amphan destroyed more than a million houses, mostly thatched homes.

AAP Newswire
World

Spain revises down coronavirus death toll

Spanish health officials have revised down the total number of coronavirus cases and fatalities in the country.

AAP Newswire