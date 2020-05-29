World

Hong Kong protest over China security law

By AAP Newswire

Hong Kong - AAP



Dozens of people have joined a protest in a mall in Hong Kong after the vote by China's parliament to approve legislation which might severely restrict opposition political activity and civic activity in the Asian financial centre.

The protesters chanted slogans on Friday in the main atrium of the mall in the high-end Central district, some draping banners over the balconies with slogans such as "Independence for Hong Kong".

Police waited in vans parked prominently outside the mall but did not attempt to break up the gathering. Hundreds of people had been arrested during recent demonstrations, seeking to revive the momentum of protests which shut down large parts of the city during the second half of last year.

China's National People's Congress on Thursday voted to approve the bill. It will be sent to its standing committee for final approval. Details of the final version of the law aren't known, but China says it will prohibit separatist activities and actions which might threaten the Communist Party's monopoly on political power in mainland China.

Beijing and its supporters in Hong Kong are defending the legislative move against criticism from foreign countries, including the US.

Washington has threatened to revoke special trade privileges, granted to the former British colony when it was handed over to China in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" framework in which it was guaranteed its own political, legal, social and legal institutions for 50 years.

