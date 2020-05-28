World

‘No UK police action’ against PM adviser

By AAP Newswire

British police say Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings had breached the coronavirus lockdown but it had been minor and so they will take no further action, according to the Telegraph.

"Dominic Cummings did break lockdown rules when he made a 50-mile journey to Barnard Castle, an investigation by Durham Police has concluded," The Telegraph said.

The force "said it would not be taking any further action against Mr Cummings".

