World

China passes Hong Kong security law

By AAP Newswire

China's parliament - AAP

1 of 1

China's ceremonial legislature has endorsed a national security law for Hong Kong which has strained relations with the United States and Britain.

The National People's Congress approved the bill on Thursday as it wrapped up an annual session which was held under intensive anti-coronavirus controls.

The Hong Kong security law will alter the territory's mini-constitution, or Basic Law, to require its government to enforce measures to be decided later by Chinese leaders.

The measure and the way it is being enacted prompted Washington to announce it no longer would treat Hong Kong as being autonomous from Beijing.

Activists in Hong Kong have complained the law will undermine civil liberties and might be used to suppress political activity.

The legislature also approved a government budget to increase spending to generate jobs in an effort to reverse an economic slump after Chinese industries were shut down to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

