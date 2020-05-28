World

Wages for UK staff isolated by trace: govt

By AAP Newswire

Matt Hancock - AAP

1 of 1

Employers should pay the wages of anyone told to stay at home by England's COVID-19 test and trace system, British health minister Matt Hancock says.

The service is aimed at allowing the loosening of lockdown measures for most of the population. From Thursday, contacts of those who test positive will be instructed to isolate for 14 days, even if they have no symptoms.

Asked during an interview on Thursday on Sky News if employers were being asked to step in and pay people's wages while they isolated, Hancock said: "Yes."

"If you are instructed by the NHS, for public health reasons, to stay at home, then that is the equivalent in employment law to being ill and it is very important that employers are flexible about this," he said.

Hancock also said an accompanying tracing app, being trialled on the Isle of Wight and key to finding anonymous contacts, was ready but not being brought in yet.

The tracing service, which will have a task force of 40,000 specialists to test those with symptoms and identify their contacts, will initially rely on goodwill but the government says sanctions might be imposed if people don't comply.

"We are confident the vast majority of people will participate," Hancock told BBC News.

Britain abandoned test and trace in March when the virus started spreading exponentially and there was insufficient capacity to test more than a fraction of those with symptoms.

The government says there is now enough capacity for all who need one to be tested and it is aiming to get results back within 24 hours.

Latest articles

News

Beyond Housing welcomes new funding

Beyond Housing has welcomed the Victorian Government’s $498 million injection into social housing. The funding, announced last week as part of the state government’s $2.7 billion Building Works plan to kick-start the economy, includes...

Morgan Dyer
News

Gamer’s Resort reopening for Shepparton’s gamers

While some may associate gaming with being anti-social, Shepparton’s Ben Ladson is proving that wrong with Gamer’s Resort. Since taking over and renaming the store in Maude St, Shepparton, about a year ago, it has continued to be...

Madi Chwasta
News

When Harry met Sally ... a perfect friendship was made

When Harry (a spaniel) met Sally (a kelpie-Jack Russell cross) ... they became the best of friends. While the pair was named after the characters played by Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal in the 1989 romantic comedy film When Harry Met Sally, Avenel...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

World

China congress delegates tested and masked

Delegates at China’s National People’s Congress in Beijing have all been virus-tested and must wear masks.

AAP Newswire
World

Spain revises down coronavirus death toll

Spanish health officials have revised down the total number of coronavirus cases and fatalities in the country.

AAP Newswire
World

UK PM adviser Cummings won’t resign

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top adviser Dominic Cummings has rejected calls to resign after travelling more than 400km during the UK’s lockdown.

AAP Newswire