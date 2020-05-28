World

Trump threatens Twitter after fact check

By AAP Newswire

Donald Trump - AAP

1 of 1

US President Donald Trump has threatened to regulate or shut down social media companies for stifling conservative voices, a day after Twitter attached a warning to some of his tweets prompting readers to fact check the president's claims.

Without offering evidence, Trump on Wednesday again accused such platforms of bias, tweeting: "Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen."

The president, a heavy user of Twitter with more than 80 million followers, added: "Clean up your act, NOW!!!!"

Trump's threat to shut down platforms like Twitter and Facebook was his strongest yet within a broader conservative backlash against Big Tech. Shares of both companies fell.

Twitter for the first time attached fact-check labels on Trump tweets after he made unsubstantiated claims on Tuesday about mail-in voting.

In a pair of early morning posts on Wednesday, the Republican president again blasted mail-in ballots. Trump falsely claims that mail-in ballots lead to vote fraud and ineligible voters getting ballots.

Twitter and Facebook declined comment on Trump's tweets. Asked during Twitter's annual meeting on Wednesday why the company decided to affix the label to Trump's mail-in ballot tweets, General Counsel Sean Edgett said decisions about handling misinformation are made as a group.

"We have a group and committee of folks who take a look at these things and make decisions on what's getting a lot of visibility and traction...," he said.

In recent years Twitter has tightened its policies amid criticism that its hands-off approach allowed fake accounts and misinformation to thrive.

Tech companies have been accused of anti-competitive practices and violating user privacy. Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon face antitrust probes by federal and state authorities and a US congressional panel.

The Internet Association, which includes Twitter and Facebook among its members, said online platforms do not have a political bias and they offer "more people a chance to be heard than at any point in history."

It was not immediately clear whether Trump has the authority to shut down the companies. The American Civil Liberties Union said the First Amendment of the US Constitution limits any action Trump could take to regulate social media platforms.

Twitter's rival Facebook left Trump's post on mail-in ballots on Tuesday untouched.

Latest articles

World

Trump threatens Twitter after fact check

Donald Trump has accused social media companies of stifling conservative voices and threatened to shut them down over fact-check labels on his tweets.

AAP Newswire
World

Bad weather delays NASA astronaut launch

The first launch of NASA astronauts from US soil in nine years has been postponed until Saturday due to bad weather in Florida.

AAP Newswire
World

HK police arrest 360 as thousands protest

Hong Kong police have fired pepper pellets and made 360 arrests as protesters rallied to oppose national security legislation put forward by China.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

China congress delegates tested and masked

Delegates at China’s National People’s Congress in Beijing have all been virus-tested and must wear masks.

AAP Newswire
World

Spain revises down coronavirus death toll

Spanish health officials have revised down the total number of coronavirus cases and fatalities in the country.

AAP Newswire
World

UK PM adviser Cummings won’t resign

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top adviser Dominic Cummings has rejected calls to resign after travelling more than 400km during the UK’s lockdown.

AAP Newswire