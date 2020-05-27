US troop strength in Afghanistan down

5370537724001

US troop strength in Afghanistan is down to nearly 8600, well ahead of a schedule agreed with Taliban militants in late February, in part because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, US and NATO officials say.

A key provision of the February 29 agreement between the Taliban and the United States - to which the Afghan government was not a party - involved a US commitment to reduce its military footprint in Afghanistan from about 13,000 to 8600 by mid-July and, conditions permitting, to zero by May 2021.