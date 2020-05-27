World

Boris Johnson to face grilling over aide

By AAP Newswire

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to be questioned by senior MPs over the coronavirus crisis as calls for his key adviser to resign continue to grow.

Johnson will be quizzed on Wednesday at a Commons committee meeting on the decision of his top aide, Dominic Cummings, to drive 400km from London to Durham during the shutdown.

It comes amid a growing revolt in Johnson's Conservative party, with at least 30 Tory MPs having now publicly called for Cummings to be sacked or to resign.

And a YouGov survey for The Times showed the Conservative lead over Labour dropped by nine points during the Cummings saga, as support for the Government fell four points to 44 per cent with Labour rising five points in the week to Tuesday, to 38 per cent.

On Tuesday, Douglas Ross, the parliamentary under-secretary of state for Scotland, quit the government, saying he could not "in good faith" defend Cummings' actions.

Senior ministers have expressed public support for the defiant adviser but there are reports a number of Cabinet members have privately called for him to be ousted from No 10.

Johnson's scheduled appearance via video link at Wednesday's Commons Liaison Committee hearing has been tinged with controversy over the fact the PM will only briefly be quizzed on the Cummings affair.

It is understood MPs will have a maximum of 20 minutes in a 90-minute session to probe the situation.

Other aspects of the coronavirus crisis will also be discussed in the 20-minute slot.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Matt Hancock pledged to speak to the Treasury about whether fines imposed on families travelling for childcare purposes during lockdown should be reviewed in light of the Cummings controversy

Cummings said he had driven to Durham to isolate in a property on his father's farm because of concerns over care for his four-year-old son if both he and his wife were incapacitated by Covid-19.

Latest articles

News

Body found believed to be missing Shepparton man Simranjeet Bhullar

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner after a body was located on a rural property in Katamatite. At this stage the body has not been formally identified however it is believed to be that of Shepparton man Simranjeet Singh Bhullar, 27. It...

Liz Mellino
News

Local optometrist warns of surge in digital eye strain due to COVID-19

A Shepparton optometrist is warning locals to limit their screen time, predicting a surge in digital eye strain for adults and children in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although restrictions are gradually lifting, Specsavers Shepparton...

Charmayne Allison
Education

School term an ‘experiment’, says local principal as children return to school after COVID-19 shutdowns

Schools are starting back, kids are learning to tie their shoelaces again, and teachers are reflecting on what they have learnt in the past two months.

Daneka Hill

MOST POPULAR

World

China congress delegates tested and masked

Delegates at China’s National People’s Congress in Beijing have all been virus-tested and must wear masks.

AAP Newswire
World

Spain revises down coronavirus death toll

Spanish health officials have revised down the total number of coronavirus cases and fatalities in the country.

AAP Newswire
World

UK PM adviser Cummings won’t resign

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top adviser Dominic Cummings has rejected calls to resign after travelling more than 400km during the UK’s lockdown.

AAP Newswire