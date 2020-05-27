World

Trans-Tasman bubble push gathers pace

By AAP Newswire

Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern in February, 2020 - AAP

1 of 1

The Australian and New Zealand governments will receive a blueprint on safely re-opening their shared international border as soon as next week.

A working group of officials and experts, including government personnel, airports and airline representatives, coordinated by the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum, will produce the blueprint by "early June".

Co-chair of the group, Margy Osmond, said the goal was to provide the basis for the resumption of safe travel.

"We are poring over every detail and aspect," she said.

"We have an opportunity now to work together to show how we can support tourism on both sides of the Tasman and do it safely."

While the report will go to governments soon, neither Australia nor New Zealand is committing to a timeline on the re-establishment of regular travel.

Scott Morrison has pledged to "consider" the travel in July as part of the third and final step of his COVID-19 roadmap.

Jacinda Ardern is eager to move "as soon as it is safe to do so" and called the establishment of the bubble "a core plank in our economic recovery".

"Neither country wants to see cases imported from the other," Ms Ardern said.

On Wednesday, New Zealand recorded another day without new COVID-19 cases; just one case has been found in the past 10 days.

That has allowed Ms Ardern to relax gathering restrictions, with caps of 100 on all social engagements to come into force from Friday.

"We now have some of the loosest restrictions of the countries we compare ourselves to ... the opening of bars and restaurants," she said.

"What we're hoping to do is be free of almost all restrictions altogether within four weeks."

Latest articles

News

No stopping the girl guides!

Despite all the restrictions we are under at the present time, Corowa Girl Guides are continuing to meet and participated in the online ANZAC Day Camp last Friday and Saturday. The girls had many activities related to the armed forces and World War...

Corowa Free Press
News

Nine lot subdivision go-ahead

By Robert Muir A proposed 9 Lot Subdivision to be developed on Lot 60 DP753734 - Kurrajongs, Whitehead Street, Corowa, Lot 2 DP1037767 - Kurrajongs, 91 Almond Lane Corowa and Lot 1 DP1037767 - Kurrajongs, 91 Almond Lane, Corowa on a total of almost...

Corowa Free Press
News

Passing of John Robinson

Life Member of Corowa Rutherglen Football Netball Club and Rennie Football Netball Club John Robinson passed away suddenly, aged 67-years, at home on Saturday, May 16.

Robert Muir

MOST POPULAR

World

China congress delegates tested and masked

Delegates at China’s National People’s Congress in Beijing have all been virus-tested and must wear masks.

AAP Newswire
World

UK PM adviser Cummings won’t resign

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top adviser Dominic Cummings has rejected calls to resign after travelling more than 400km during the UK’s lockdown.

AAP Newswire
World

Spain revises down coronavirus death toll

Spanish health officials have revised down the total number of coronavirus cases and fatalities in the country.

AAP Newswire