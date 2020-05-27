World

Kyoto studio arson suspect arrested

By AAP Newswire

The Kyoto Animation studio, afte a deadly arson attack. - AAP

1 of 1

The man suspected of the arson attack on Kyoto Animation in Japan last July has been arrested after being sufficiently recovered from his burn injuries to face scrutiny.

The blaze at the animation production studio killed 36 people and injured another 33.

Shinji Aoba was found near the scene and apparently admitted to setting the fire. "There is no mistake," the police quoted him as saying. Aoba is said to have accused the studio of stealing his ideas.

In a life-threatening condition for months, Aoba received multiple skin grafts at a hospital in Osaka. He was later sent to a hospital in nearby Kyoto in November for rehabilitation.

He has now been taken to a Kyoto police station for interrogation.

Police in Saitama, near Tokyo, uncovered DVDs from Kyoto Animation when they raided Aoba's home. They have also investigated Aoba as the source of anonymous threatening messages made against the company in 2018. The sender reportedly used the Tor identity-disguising software.

Most of the victims of the fire were women in their twenties and thirties. Kyoto Animation, familiarly known as KyoAni, was famed as a female-friendly workplace in a mostly male-dominated industry.

A crowdfunding campaign was launched by US animation distributor Sentai Filmworks and quickly raised over $2 million to help the survivors and the families of the victims.

Among the contributors was software giant Adobe, which anonymously donated $50,000. The company later confirmed the contribution and said: "Kyoto Animation is a centre of the creative community, not only in Japan, but worldwide."

Latest articles

News

Campaspe Libraries working toward an open date

CAMPASPE libraries will continue to be closed amid lifting restrictions for the health and safety of the community, council has said.

Lachlan Durling
News

Murray River Council’s FOGO collections to start in new financial year

MURRAY River Council says FOGO (Food Organics and Garden Organics) collections are anticipated to start for Mathoura and Moama residents in the first quarter of the new financial year. Since its inception in 2019, council’s waste management...

Brayden May
News

Students welcomed back to St Mary’s in colourful way

AS ALMOST 300,000 students returned to school across Victoria yesterday, youngsters at St Mary’s Primary School in Echuca were welcomed back in a special way. Almost 100 per cent of prep, grade 1 and 2 students returned to face-to-face learning and...

Alex Gretgrix

MOST POPULAR

World

Taiwan president rejects Beijing rule

Taiwan’s president has rejected the idea of any rule from Beijing, but says the two countries must find a way to peacefully co-exist.

AAP Newswire
World

Cyclone slams Indian, Bangladesh coast

A powerful cyclone has hit coastal parts of India and Bangladesh with more than two million people evacuated to shelters.

AAP Newswire
World

China congress delegates tested and masked

Delegates at China’s National People’s Congress in Beijing have all been virus-tested and must wear masks.

AAP Newswire