World

Second earthquake in as many days for NZ

By AAP Newswire

Jacinda Ardern reacts to an earthquake on Monday. - AAP

A second moderate earthquake has struck New Zealand's lower North Island in as many days.

On Tuesday at 12:34pm NZST, thousands of Kiwis reported sustained rattling by a 5.2 magnitude earthquake.

The earthquake was a large aftershock to Monday's 5.8 magnitude tremor, with a similar epicentre around 100km north of Wellington in the South Taranaki Bight.

Monday's quake came as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was giving a live interview on breakfast television.

Tuesday's aftershock was the biggest of over 100 aftershocks in the same region since Monday morning, ranging from unnoticeable to nerve-jangling.

The two more powerful quakes have been felt along the length and breadth of New Zealand's two islands but have not caused major damage.

