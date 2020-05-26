World

NZ Opposition shelves Maoris, MAGA hat

By AAP Newswire

Newly-franked New Zealand opposition leader Todd Muller has suffered a string of race-based embarrassments in his first week on the job, blunting his chance to leave Kiwis with a good first impression,

Mr Muller seized National's leadership last Friday, using horror poll results to justify a successful move against Simon Bridges.

He's since unveiled his shadow cabinet and ranked his 55-strong caucus, as is customary in New Zealand, but left out Maori politicians from his top 12 MPs.

The all-white senior line-up is in stark contrast to the former regime.

Mr Bridges was the first Maori leader of New Zealand's major conservative party, with fellow West Auckland-raised Maori Paula Bennett as his deputy.

Exacerbating the problem, new deputy Nikki Kaye on Tuesday falsely claimed Finance Spokesman Paul Goldsmith had Maori heritage.

Mr Goldsmith corrected her five minutes later.

"No, I'm not Maori,'' he said, sheepishly.

Mr Muller defended his choices, saying under his leadership the broader team would play a bigger part.

"The caucus is diverse. We have 55 people coming from a huge amount of different experiences, gender, ethnicity, work experience," he said.

After her blunder, Ms Kaye was keen to highlight the fact that three female MPs - herself, comeback MP Amy Adams and Judith Collins - joined Mr Muller in National's top four-ranked MPs.

"In the past ... in the parliament we haven't had competent women in the places that they should be. And Todd as leader has got three," she said.

The tough start came off the back of a gruelling interview on 1News on Monday night, when Mr Muller committed to extending out the age that Kiwis can first access their superannuation to 67, an unpopular policy.

And then there was the small matter of his 'MAGA' hat, popularised by USA president Donald Trump.

Mr Muller has been attacked for displaying the red 'Make America Great Again' hat in his office, which many see as a symbol of oppression and extremist views.

The 51-year-old countered by saying it was merely a souvenir of a trip to America in 2016, when he also attended Hillary Clinton's convention.

Mr Muller wrote on his Facebook page at the time, "History made. It's my eldest daughters birthday, may daughters everywhere see this and dream."

After initially saying the MAGA hat would stay in his office, the backlash has prompted a rethink.

"I've made it pretty clear consistently that that was a souvenir from a political junkie. I appreciate that for a number of people in New Zealand, it has a different perspective," he said.

"I packed it up in a box ... and it'll stay in the box."

