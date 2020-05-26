World

Don’t worry about Hong Kong’s freedom: Lam

By AAP Newswire

Protest sign saying Liberate Hong Kong - AAP

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says there's no need to worry about the territory's rights and freedoms being diminished.

Local and Beijing officials have been giving assurances that China's proposed national security laws would not trample on the city's rights and freedoms.

Lam said those concerned need to wait for the details of the proposed legislation.

The comments came after Beijing last week unveiled plans for national security legislation for Hong Kong to tackle 'secession, subversion and terrorist activities' and could see Chinese intelligence agencies set up bases in the city.

Meanwhile the commander of the military garrison in Hong Kong says the officers and soldiers stationed there have the determination and ability to safeguard China's national sovereignty.

Chen Daoxiang, in an interview with Chinese state television, said the garrison firmly supports the Chinese parliament's new Hong Kong security legislation.

