UK PM says thousands of shops to reopen

Britain will reopen thousands of high street shops, department stores and shopping centres next month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says, setting out a timetable for businesses as part of moves to ease the coronavirus lockdown.

He told a news conference that from June 1, outdoor markets and car showrooms could be reopened as soon as they are able to meet the COVID-19 secure guidelines, and all other non-essential retail from June 15 if the government's tests are met.