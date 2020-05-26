World

UK PM says thousands of shops to reopen

By AAP Newswire

A man sits near RIver Thames in London - AAP

1 of 1

Britain will reopen thousands of high street shops, department stores and shopping centres next month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says, setting out a timetable for businesses as part of moves to ease the coronavirus lockdown.

He told a news conference that from June 1, outdoor markets and car showrooms could be reopened as soon as they are able to meet the COVID-19 secure guidelines, and all other non-essential retail from June 15 if the government's tests are met.

"Today, I want to give the retail sector notice of our intentions to reopen shops, so they too can get ready," Johnson said. "There are careful but deliberate steps on the road to rebuilding our country."

The government said shops selling clothes, shoes, toys, furniture, books and electronics, plus tailors, auction houses, photography studios, and indoor markets, would be expected to be able to reopen from June 15, giving them three weeks to prepare.

It said that businesses would only be able to open from those dates once they had completed a risk assessment, in consultation with trade union representatives or workers, and are confident they are managing the risks.

"The high street sits at the heart of every community in the country," business minister Alok Sharma said in a statement.

"Enabling these businesses to open will be a critical step on the road to rebuilding our economy, and will support millions of jobs across the UK."

The United Kingdom's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 36,914, up 121 from a day earlier, official figures showed on Monday.

Latest articles

Tennis

Kvitova to headline all-Czech tournament

Czech World No.12 Petra Kvitova is relishing the prospect of playing in one of the first tournaments since the pro tours were suspended in early March.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Tennis’s Basilashvili charged with assault

Top 30 tennis player Nikoloz Basilashvili will appear in court in July after being charged with assaulting his ex-wife.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

French Open seeking to avoid US Open clash

The French Open is looking to ensure it does not clash with the US Open later this year after being moved because of the coronavirus crisis.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Taiwan president rejects Beijing rule

Taiwan’s president has rejected the idea of any rule from Beijing, but says the two countries must find a way to peacefully co-exist.

AAP Newswire
World

Cyclone slams Indian, Bangladesh coast

A powerful cyclone has hit coastal parts of India and Bangladesh with more than two million people evacuated to shelters.

AAP Newswire
World

China congress delegates tested and masked

Delegates at China’s National People’s Congress in Beijing have all been virus-tested and must wear masks.

AAP Newswire