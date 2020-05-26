UK PM’s aide says he’s not offered to quit

World
UK PM’s aide says he’s not offered to quitBy AAP Newswire
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's closest adviser Dominic Cummings says he has not offered his resignation over the furore about his decision to drive 400km from London to northern England during Britain's COVID-19 lockdown.
"No, I have not offered to resign. No, I have not considered it," Cummings said on Monday in response to questions as he defended his decision to leave London during the lockdown.
Cummings said that he didn't regret his decision to drive to northern England, saying he had not flouted lockdown rules by staying on his family's farm.
"I don't regret what I did. Reasonable people may well disagree about how I thought about what to do in these circumstances. But I think that what I did was actually reasonable in these circumstances," Cummings said, adding that the rules covered exceptional circumstances when it came to issues of looking after small children.
"The situation I was in was exceptional circumstances, and I think the way that I dealt with it was the least-risk to everybody concerned if my wife and I had both been unable to look after our four-year-old."