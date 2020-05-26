Bars and gyms reopen in Iceland

5370537724001

Iceland has eased its national alert against the coronavirus, allowing for public gatherings of up to 200 people and night clubs and gyms to reopen as the country nears complete recovery from the outbreak.

The North Atlantic island, which limited the virus spread through a meticulous test and trace strategy and a full lockdown, has confirmed 1804 infections and 10 deaths, including a tourist from Australia. But there have been only five reported new cases in May, and more than 99 per cent of infected persons have recovered.