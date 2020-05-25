World

French new coronavirus cases hit low

By AAP Newswire

Cars drive by the Arc de Triomphe in Paris - AAP

1 of 1

The number of confirmed new coronavirus infections in France has risen by 115 or 0.1 per cent to 144,921, the lowest daily increase since the country went into lockdown on March 17, the health ministry says.

But the number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 increased slightly by seven to 17,185 after falling every day without interruption since April 15.

A health ministry official said that because of the long Ascension weekend in France hospitals were slower in reporting their data and people were also staying in hospital slightly longer.

Latest articles

World

French new coronavirus cases hit low

French officials say the country has recorded its lowest daily increase in new coronavirus infections since lockdown measures were introduced on March 17.

AAP Newswire
World

Italy, excluding Lombardy, death toll dips

Italian health officials say the latest coronavirus data does not include deaths from the worst affected Lombardy region due to technical problems.

AAP Newswire
World

Public soak up the sun amid new rules

The governments of several European countries have signalled they are ready to open their borders to others on the continent in mid-June.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Taiwan president rejects Beijing rule

Taiwan’s president has rejected the idea of any rule from Beijing, but says the two countries must find a way to peacefully co-exist.

AAP Newswire
World

Cyclone slams Indian, Bangladesh coast

A powerful cyclone has hit coastal parts of India and Bangladesh with more than two million people evacuated to shelters.

AAP Newswire
World

Bombshell NZ poll leaves Bridges on brink

If a New Zealand election was held this week, Jacinda Ardern’s Labour party would record the best result in the party’s history.

AAP Newswire