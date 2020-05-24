World

Hong Kong braces for security protests

By AAP Newswire

Hong Kong is bracing for its first protests since Beijing's controversial plan to directly impose national security laws on the city, in what could provide a litmus test of public opposition to China's tightening grip over the financial hub.

Beijing on Thursday proposed tough security legislation for Hong Kong, a move that sent a chill through financial markets and drew a swift rebuke from foreign governments, international human rights groups and some business lobbies.

In drafting the new laws, which could see the setting up of Chinese government intelligence agencies in the global financial centre, Beijing plans to circumvent Hong Kong's lawmaking body, the Legislative Council.

The move has sparked concerns over the fate of the "one country, two systems" formula that has governed Hong Kong since its return to Chinese rule in 1997 and which guarantees the city broad freedoms not seen on the mainland.

Some local commentators have described the proposal as "a nuclear option" that is part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's high-stakes power play.

A backlash intensified on Saturday as nearly 200 political figures from around the world said in a statement the proposed laws said the proposed laws are a "comprehensive assault on the city's autonomy, rule of law and fundamental freedoms".

China has dismissed other countries' complaints as "meddling" and rejected concerns the proposed laws would harm foreign investors.

On Saturday, local Hong Kong media reported police were seen entering Beijing's main representative bureau in the city, the Liaison Office, ahead of protests expected to start later in the bustling shopping district of Causeway Bay. protests expected to start later in the bustling shopping district of Causeway Bay.

The rally was initially organised against a controversial national anthem bill, which is due for a second reading at the Legislative Council on Wednesday. The proposed national security laws sparked calls for more people to take to the streets.

Hong Kong has increasingly become a pawn in deteriorating relations between Washington and Beijing, and observers will be watching for any signs of resignation to defeat among the broader local community or indications that activists are gearing up for a fresh challenge.

Anti-government protests that escalated in June last year plunged the city into its biggest political crisis in decades, battered the economy and posed the gravest popular challenge to President Xi since he came to power in 2012.

The sometimes violent clashes that roiled the city saw a relative lull in recent months as the government imposed measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Latest articles

News

VCE exam timeframe sooner than expected

BECAUSE students have gone back to school earlier than expected, Victorian Certificate of Education (VCE) examinations will start in early November. Minister for Education James Merlino announced VCE exams will begin in the week commencing November...

Alex Gretgrix
News

Echuca and Kyabram to get Kmart Hub stores

WESFARMERS is cutting back on it’s struggling Target business, confirming it will close a number of stores across the country. The retailing conglomerate will shut up to 75 Target stores and convert another 92 to Kmart stores in a massive...

Alex Gretgrix
News

Former Echuca man believed dead, coroner finds

A CORONER has found that a former Echuca man who went missing almost six years ago died at that time. According to ACM, the 44-year-old Aboriginal man was living in Swan Hill on September 4, 2014, when his cousin spoke to him in the early afternoon...

Ivy Jensen

MOST POPULAR

World

Taiwan president rejects Beijing rule

Taiwan’s president has rejected the idea of any rule from Beijing, but says the two countries must find a way to peacefully co-exist.

AAP Newswire
World

Bombshell NZ poll leaves Bridges on brink

If a New Zealand election was held this week, Jacinda Ardern’s Labour party would record the best result in the party’s history.

AAP Newswire
World

Canadian air force jet crash kills one

One person has been killed after a jet from the Canadian air force’s exhibition team crashed in the British Columbian city of Kamloops.

AAP Newswire