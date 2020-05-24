World

Brazil has 965 new coronavirus deaths

By AAP Newswire

Burial in a graveyard in Brazil - AAP

1 of 1

Brazil has registered 965 new coronavirus deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 22,013.

As of Saturday the country has 347,398 confirmed cases, according to the health ministry, up 16,508 from Friday, when it surpassed Russia to become the world's virus hot spot behind the United States.

The actual number of cases and deaths is believed to be higher than the official figures disclosed by the government, as the testing capacity of Latin America's largest country still lags.

Brazil's far-right populist President Jair Bolsonaro has been fiercely criticised for his handling of the outbreak, which has led to the exit of two health ministers amid his insistence in opposing social distancing measures while advocating the use of unproven drugs for treatment.

The former army captain has seen his opinion poll ratings drop as an unfolding political crisis adds to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

