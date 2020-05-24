Boris Johnson to update UK on coronavirus

5370537724001

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will next week update the public on the coronavirus crisis as his government launches its test-and-trace system in an attempt to prevent a second deadly spike of the outbreak when people return to work.

The United Kingdom's $US3 trillion ($A4.6 trillion) economy is facing the steepest recession in three centuries and Johnson is facing criticism for the worst death toll in Europe after opposition parties said he acted too slowly to counter the outbreak.