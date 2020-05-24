Australia MPs sign letter on China HK plan

5370537724001

Nearly 200 political figures from around the world - including 20 Australians - have decried plans for national security laws in Hong Kong as international tensions grow over the proposal to set up Chinese government intelligence bases in the territory.

In a joint statement organised by former Hong Kong Governor Christopher Patten and former British Foreign Secretary Malcolm Rifkind, 186 law and policy leaders said the proposed laws are a "comprehensive assault on the city's autonomy, rule of law and fundamental freedoms" and a "flagrant breach" of the Chinese-British Joint Declaration that returned Hong Kong to China in 1997.