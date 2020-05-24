World

French virus patients continue to decrease

By AAP Newswire

People pass a mural in Paris. - AAP

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus in France has fallen by 205 to 17,178, continuing a gradual decline that has lasted more than five weeks since a high of 32,292 on April 14.

The number of people in intensive care fell by 36 or 2.1 per cent to 1665, official said on Saturday.

France did not publish a revised number of deaths on Saturday and said the COVID-19 toll will be updated on Monday.

As of Thursday, a total of 28,215 people had died from the virus.

