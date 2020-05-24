Italy’s daily coronavirus death toll dips

5370537724001

Italy has recorded 119 new deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic against 130 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency says, while the daily tally of new cases rose marginally to 669 from 652 on the prior day.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 32,735, the agency said on Saturday, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.