Todd Muller: The new NZ opposition leader

By AAP Newswire

National's Todd Muller with wife Michelle after deposing Simon Bridges

MEET NEW ZEALAND'S NEW OPPOSITION LEADER: TODD MULLER

Todd Muller

Bay of Plenty MP

51 years old

First elected: 2014

On Friday, New Zealand's opposition party held an emergency caucus meeting and leadership ballot, electing Todd Muller to replace opposition leader Simon Bridges.

Mr Muller is a lifelong member of National, graduating from student politics to work for former Prime Minister Jim Bolger in the 1990s.

He declined to immediately follow his mentor into politics, instead turning to agri-business.

Mr Muller carved out a successful career in two iconic New Zealand industries; kiwifruit and dairy.

Eventually, he entered parliament, winning the safe seat of Bay of Plenty in 2014.

After National were sent to opposition in 2017, Mr Muller held the positions of Maori-Crown relations and Climate Change spokesman.

After the passage of the Zero Carbon Bill, he was promoted to the Agriculture portfolio, which he held until winning Friday's ballot.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"Who is Todd Muller? I'm a dad. I've got three kids. I'm a Bay of Plenty boy.

"I come from the kiwifruit rural heartland. My first school, I was the only Pakeha boy in a Maori (school).

"I come from New Zealand communities that basically define this country. And I'm very, very proud to represent my people."

