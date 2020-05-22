World

Family forgives killers of Khashoggi

By AAP Newswire

The family of Jamal Khashoggi say they have forgiven his killers. - AAP

1 of 1

The family of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi say they have forgiven those who murdered their father, his son Salah has written in a tweet.

"In this blessed night of the blessed month (of Ramadan) we remember God's saying: If a person forgives and makes reconciliation, his reward is due from Allah."

"Therefore, we the sons of the Martyr Jamal Khashoggi announce that we pardon those who killed our father, seeking reward God almighty" he added.

Khashoggi was last seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018, where he had gone to obtain documents for his impending wedding.

His body was reportedly dismembered and removed from the building, and his remains have not been found.

The murder caused a global uproar, tarnishing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's image. Some Western governments, as well as the CIA, said they believed he had ordered the killing.

Saudi officials say he had no role, though in September 2019 MbS indicated some personal accountability, saying "it happened under my watch".

Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to death and three to jail over the murder of Khashoggi last December. The suspects were put on trial in secretive proceedings in the capital Riyadh.

The trials were condemned by the United Nations and rights groups.

UN special rapporteur for extrajudicial summary or arbitrary executions, Agnes Callamard, accused Saudi Arabia of making a "mockery" of justice by allowing the masterminds of the 2018 killing to go free.

However, Salah Khashoggi said of the December verdict that "it has been fair to us and that justice has been achieved."

Latest articles

AFL

Don’t dwell on AFL concerns: Port captain

Some Port Adelaide players are concerned about the uncertainty surrounding their AFL season, captain Tom Jonas says.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Geelong fit and firing for AFL restart

Geelong carried multiple underdone players into their round one AFL clash, but will have almost a full squad to choose from once games resume on June 11.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Lions’ Robinson never left AFL game mode

Brisbane’s Mitch Robinson made the most of his AFL downtime but says the Lions are “in ripping nick and ready to go” now a restart date has been confirmed.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

No proof virus spreads via surfaces: WHO

The World Health Organisation says there is no scientific evidence yet that people can catch the coronavirus by touching surfaces such as handles or keyboards.

AAP Newswire
World

Taiwan president rejects Beijing rule

Taiwan’s president has rejected the idea of any rule from Beijing, but says the two countries must find a way to peacefully co-exist.

AAP Newswire
World

Bombshell NZ poll leaves Bridges on brink

If a New Zealand election was held this week, Jacinda Ardern’s Labour party would record the best result in the party’s history.

AAP Newswire