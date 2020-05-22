World

Bridges v Muller in NZ opposition showdown

By AAP Newswire

NZ Opposition Leader Simon Bridges faces a leadership challenge. - AAP

New Zealand's National party is set to decide its leader to face high-flying Jacinda Ardern in the September election.

Incumbent Simon Bridges and challenger Todd Muller will square off in a partyroom ballot at 10am AEST on Friday.

Mr Muller, the party's agriculture spokesman, has mounted a leadership campaign after bombshell polls that show National at near-record lows.

He arrived at parliament just before 9am AEST, saying he was "excited".

"It's a momentous day for the National party and I look forward to the conversation," he said, declining to offer a prediction on the outcome.

Both camps believe they have the numbers, though precious few MPs have declined to say who they are supporting in the secret ballot.

National's turmoil began on Monday, when the first poll since the arrival of the pandemic put the conservative side of Kiwi politics at just 31 per cent.

On Thursday, a second rival pollster - usually more favourable to National - had the party at 29 per cent.

National led Ms Ardern's Labour in the last published public polls, back in February.

In keeping with the party's conservative nature, both Mr Bridges and Mr Muller have kept a low profile this week.

Mr Muller has barely been sighted, but laid out the premise for his challenge in an email to the 55 National MPs, saying New Zealand faced "the most enormous challenge since the end of the Second World War".

"Labour has failed to deliver on every measure it has set for itself in Government. This will not change and the consequences of it being re-elected at this time will be catastrophic for two generations," he wrote.

"Our communities and our economy are at stake. It is essential National wins this election.

"I share the view of a majority of colleagues that this is not possible under the current leadership.

"I believe I am best placed to earn the trust of New Zealanders by September 19."

Mr Bridges has called the challenge a distraction, and Ms Ardern's poll bump a temporary one due to her enormous exposure during the height of the COVID-19 crisis.

But given the tumult this week, it's difficult to see how without a change in leader or approach, National will be competitive in the election.

