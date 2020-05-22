World

Facebook embraces remote work post-virus

By AAP Newswire

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is embracing remote work. - AAP

1 of 1

Facebook Inc will permanently embrace remote work even after coronavirus lockdowns ease, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg says, accelerating the tech sector's geographic diversification away from its home in Silicon Valley.

Zuckerberg said the world's largest social network would start "aggressively opening up remote hiring" in July, expecting that about half its workforce would eventually do their jobs outside Facebook's offices over the next five to 10 years.

The company would take a more "measured approach" with existing employees based on job function and past performance, he said, and set a January 1, 2021 deadline for staff to update the company on their new locations for tax purposes.

The move is the most significant yet by a tech giant to reimagine what work culture will look like in a post-coronavirus world, as the pandemic upends office and commuting habits for companies around the world.

It follows similar announcements earlier this month by social media rival Twitter and payments company Square, both led by Jack Dorsey, which were the first tech companies to permit remote work indefinitely.

But Facebook is a much larger company, with nearly 50,000 employees, and it went further in laying out a novel proposed structure for remote work. Its decision is likely to have a pronounced impact on the San Francisco area, where the tech sector's rapid growth has strained regional infrastructure.

Facebook, which has already said it will stick to plans to hire 10,000 engineers and product employees this year, will also build three new "hubs" in Atlanta, Dallas and Denver where remote workers in those areas could occasionally convene.

"These aren't necessarily offices," Zuckerberg said, although the company would likely create "some kind of physical space" to foster community. "The idea for these hubs is that we want to create scale. We want to focus the recruiting energy in some cities where we can get to hundreds of engineers."

The total effect on costs of the shift to remote work is unclear, Zuckerberg said. Savings related to real estate, food and labour costs will be partially offset by additional expenses for travel and logistics associated with home offices.

He said the company was committed to keeping its current office spaces, which include a Menlo Park headquarters designed by architect Frank Gehry, featuring a rooftop garden and a courtyard sheltered by redwood trees.

Internal surveys indicate that about 60 per cent of Facebook employees preferred a flexible approach to work, with a mix of remote and office-based functions, Zuckerberg said.

Within that group, he said, just under half reported they would move to another region if given the option.

Latest articles

News

Man fighting for life following Causeway collision

A Shepparton man was flown to hospital following a serious collision on the Peter Ross Edwards Causeway yesterday night. Shepparton Highway Patrol Acting Sergeant Mick Jarrett said the 33-year-old man was travelling along the Causeway from...

Liz Mellino
News

Food Link delivering ready-made meals to Shepparton schools

Families from Shepparton’s St Mel’s Primary School who are doing it tough have received some ready-cooked meals from local businesses to ease the stress.

Liz Mellino
News

Volunteer delivers for the Dookie community

Dookie mother-of-two Leiticia Harmer has volunteered her time at Dookie Primary School, Dookie Town Hall Committee and the Dookie Cubs group for nearly two decades. However, her recent volunteer work — organising essential supplies to be...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

World

No proof virus spreads via surfaces: WHO

The World Health Organisation says there is no scientific evidence yet that people can catch the coronavirus by touching surfaces such as handles or keyboards.

AAP Newswire
World

Taiwan president rejects Beijing rule

Taiwan’s president has rejected the idea of any rule from Beijing, but says the two countries must find a way to peacefully co-exist.

AAP Newswire
World

Bombshell NZ poll leaves Bridges on brink

If a New Zealand election was held this week, Jacinda Ardern’s Labour party would record the best result in the party’s history.

AAP Newswire