‘Terror-related’ shooter at US base killed

‘Terror-related’ shooter at US base killedBy AAP Newswire
US authorities say an active shooter injured one person before being killed by security forces at a navy military base in the state of Texas, in what is being called a "terrorism-related" incident.
The FBI said they determined the incident is terrorism-related without releasing details of the suspect or possible motives.
Another "potential second related person of interest" remains at large, FBI official Leah Greeves said during a press briefing.
Navy security forces responded to the shooter at 6.15 am local time at the coastal Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas.
The shooter was "neutralised," the navy said in a statement on Thursday morning and the FBI later confirmed the shooter was killed.
One member of the security response team was injured in the incident and is in "good condition," according to a navy spokesperson.
A lockdown order was in place on the base for a few hours and subsequently lifted on Thursday afternoon.