World

Study suggests 17% of Londoners had virus

By AAP Newswire

Woman rests near London's Tower Bridge - AAP

1 of 1

About one in six people in London and one in 20 elsewhere in England have already contracted the coronavirus, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock says, citing a recent study.

Data gathered from an antibody surveillance study led by the Office for National Statistics suggests 17 per cent of people in London and about 5.0 per cent in England have tested positive for antibodies to the coronavirus, Hancock said on Thursday.

Hancock made the announcement as the government worked out a deal with pharmaceutical firms for delivery of 10 million antibody tests.

There was no evidence of increased infection from the coronavirus among front-line National Health Service and care staff, according to the ONS.

Hancock said certificates are being considered for people who test positive for coronavirus antibodies.

"It's not just about the clinical advances that these tests can bring. It's that knowing that you have these antibodies will help us to understand more in the future if you are at lower risk of catching coronavirus, of dying from coronavirus and of transmitting coronavirus."

He also announced a trial of a rapid 20-minute test to tell people if they currently have COVID-19. There has been criticism that people have been waiting days or weeks for test results.

England's chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, told the briefing the total number of deaths from all causes was now down to the rate in an average winter.

"So, we are essentially having a winter in health terms, in terms of mortality, but in late spring and early summer."

He also said care home deaths have peaked.

The United Kingdom's death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 338 to 36,042, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Latest articles

News

Heavy rains hit region overnight

Downpours and thunderstorms moved through the Goulburn Valley region on Tuesday night. Shepparton received its highest amount of rainfall this month at 13.8 mm overnight on May 19, with barely any rainfall in the days preceding. In the 24 hours to...

Country News
News

Australia’s government farm support is among the lowest of OECD countries

A briefing paper released by the Australian Farm Institute and GrainGrowers regarding the effects of global market uncertainty highlights that Australia’s government farm support is among the lowest of OECD countries, and has been steadily...

Rodney Woods
News

Have your say on Mobile Black Spot Program

People living in rural and regional Australia have another month to have their say on the design of the next round of the Federal Government’s Mobile Black Spot Program. Federal Member for Farrar Sussan Ley said when the outcomes of round five of...

Country News

MOST POPULAR

World

No proof virus spreads via surfaces: WHO

The World Health Organisation says there is no scientific evidence yet that people can catch the coronavirus by touching surfaces such as handles or keyboards.

AAP Newswire
World

Taiwan president rejects Beijing rule

Taiwan’s president has rejected the idea of any rule from Beijing, but says the two countries must find a way to peacefully co-exist.

AAP Newswire
World

Bombshell NZ poll leaves Bridges on brink

If a New Zealand election was held this week, Jacinda Ardern’s Labour party would record the best result in the party’s history.

AAP Newswire