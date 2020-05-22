China proposes law limiting HK dissent

5370537724001

China's ceremonial parliament will consider legislation that could limit opposition activity in Hong Kong, a spokesperson says, appearing to confirm speculation that China will sidestep the territory's own legislative body in enacting legislation to crack down on activity it considers subversive.

Zhang Yesui said the National People's Congress will deliberate on a bill on "establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to safeguard national security".