China proposes law limiting HK dissent

By AAP Newswire

China's parliament - AAP

China's ceremonial parliament will consider legislation that could limit opposition activity in Hong Kong, a spokesperson says, appearing to confirm speculation that China will sidestep the territory's own legislative body in enacting legislation to crack down on activity it considers subversive.

Zhang Yesui said the National People's Congress will deliberate on a bill on "establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to safeguard national security".

Such a move has long been under consideration but was hastened by months of anti-government protests last year in the former British colony that was handed over to Chinese rule in 1997.

Zhang's comments at a news conference came on the eve of the opening of the congress's annual session.

