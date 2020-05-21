Ex-Trump-lawyer Cohen to leave jail

Michael Cohen, the former lawyer of US President Donald Trump, will be released from prison on Thursday before finishing his sentence because of the coronavirus pandemic, US media reported.

Cohen is expected to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest, US media including the New York Times reported citing sources, but this had not been officially announced.

The 53-year-old was sentenced in 2018 to serve three years in Otisville prison in New York State, with his release scheduled for 2021.

He had reportedly asked to be released on "health grounds."

Cohen's lawyer Roger Adler had said in mid-April that several members of staff and inmates at the prison had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and therefore Cohen would be released early.

Cohen had pleaded guilty in 2018 in court to several offences, including false testimony before the US Congress and violating campaign finance laws.

The latter involved "hush money" payments that Cohen said he had made on behalf of Trump.

Cohen worked for Trump for more than a decade and was often described as Trump's "fixer" until a rift occurred between them.

Cohen turned away from Trump and made serious accusations against him in court and in Congress.

Prisons in the US are considered to be a particular hotspot for the virus's spread.

From the beginning of the outbreak to mid-May, more than 2,500 prisoners had been released early, the New York Times reported.