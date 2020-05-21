Pompeo slams China’s threats against Aust

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has defended Australia while branding China as a brutal regime ideologically and politically hostile to free nations.

Mr Pompeo has told reporters the world was "waking up" to China following its response to the COVID-19 outbreak and treatment of Australia, Vietnam and Malaysia.

Australia led a successful push for a global inquiry into the pandemic and in recent days China slapped an 80 per cent tariff on Australian barley imports and is blocking red meat from four Australian abattoirs.

"The Chinese Communist Party chose to threaten Australia with economic retribution for the simple act of asking for an independent inquiry into the origins of the virus," Mr Pompeo said on Wednesday in Washington DC.

"It's not right.

"We stand with Australia and the more than 120 nations now who have taken up the American call for an inquiry into the origins of the virus, so we can understand what went wrong and save lives now, and in the future."

The once seemingly cordial relationship between US President Donald Trump and China flipped in recent weeks as America's coronavirus death toll rose toward 100,000, unemployment jumped to historic levels and its economy was battered.

Mr Trump and Mr Pompeo have used daily public forums to blast China for its COVID-19 response.

Mr Pompeo said the US, for several decades, thought China would "become more like us through trade, scientific exchanges, diplomatic outreach" and letting them in the World Trade Organisation as a developing nation.

"That didn't happen," he said.

"We greatly underestimated the degree to which Beijing is ideologically and politically hostile to free nations.

"The whole world is waking up to that fact."

The US claims China chose to destroy live COVID-19 samples instead of sharing them or asking the US for help to secure them.

Mr Pompeo also pointed to China's claims in the South China Sea's international waters, the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat, threats to a Malaysian energy prospector and declaration of a unilateral fishing ban.

"The United States condemns these unlawful acts," he said.

Mr Pompeo also described China's contributions to fighting the pandemic as "paltry compared to the cost that they have imposed on the world".

He said the US has contributed $US10 billion to the international response and questioned whether China would fulfill its promised $US2 billion.